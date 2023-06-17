Entergy gives estimate for power restoration in Warren County

Published 2:42 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Entergy says the majority of customers in Warren County without power will have it restored by Sunday night.

Crews are working to repair downed lines and poles following Friday morning’s severe thunderstorms and the EF-1 tornado that was confirmed in the southern end of the county.

“There may be a few that roll over into Monday morning, but the majority will be on by Sunday night,” said Entergy representative Victoria Love.

As of 2:40 p.m. Saturday, 5,404 customers in Warren County remained without power.

