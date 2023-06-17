FRAZIER: Searching for an attitude adjustment in the dark

Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

As I sit here in the comfort of my home, I am feeling crabby.

The storm that rolled through early Friday morning left me powerless. For a bit, my laptop computer will stay charged up, but if the outage lingers, I will have to move to another location.

In the midst of this unexpected dilemma, I realized something important.

I am spoiled up. Here I am complaining about having no power when I know there are some whose homes and property have suffered damage.

And this attitude of mine comes just after I was trumpeting on about how some of the younger generation is all about gimme, gimme, gimme — now.

Well, it looks like this aging woman is no different. When it comes to having power in my home, I want instant gratification. And that goes for appliances, too.

The other day my washing machine went out and I actually had to wait a whole day before a new one could be delivered. Can you believe that? A whole 24 hours.

I am beginning to think I need to work on a couple of life’s principles, especially the one that says patience is a virtue.

But of course, only after I persuade hubby into buying me a whole-house generator.

It’s been a little while since I have had to sit in the dark, but as the sun begins to rise, I am beginning to consider that maybe I am pretty fortunate after all. And thankfully, although there is no juice flowing through the electrical circuits in my house, I can still flush the toilet.

Seriously, if I had to pick between having no power or having no water, I would vote for water all day long.

I remember the few times we had no water. That was the worst.

You can’t bathe. Brushing your teeth using bottled water is a challenge and stinky dishes pile up. And don’t forget the toilet like I said earlier — that can get stinky, too.

If the power is out at least you can still wash dishes, the old-fashioned way of course, and the toilet still works.

Well, it’s past noon and still no lights. I guess I’ll have to pack up my computer and move on to the office so I can connect to the internet, as deadlines are looming.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author

