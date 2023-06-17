FRAZIER: Searching for an attitude adjustment in the dark Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

As I sit here in the comfort of my home, I am feeling crabby.

The storm that rolled through early Friday morning left me powerless. For a bit, my laptop computer will stay charged up, but if the outage lingers, I will have to move to another location.

In the midst of this unexpected dilemma, I realized something important.

I am spoiled up. Here I am complaining about having no power when I know there are some whose homes and property have suffered damage.

And this attitude of mine comes just after I was trumpeting on about how some of the younger generation is all about gimme, gimme, gimme — now.

Well, it looks like this aging woman is no different. When it comes to having power in my home, I want instant gratification. And that goes for appliances, too.

The other day my washing machine went out and I actually had to wait a whole day before a new one could be delivered. Can you believe that? A whole 24 hours.

I am beginning to think I need to work on a couple of life’s principles, especially the one that says patience is a virtue.

But of course, only after I persuade hubby into buying me a whole-house generator.

It’s been a little while since I have had to sit in the dark, but as the sun begins to rise, I am beginning to consider that maybe I am pretty fortunate after all. And thankfully, although there is no juice flowing through the electrical circuits in my house, I can still flush the toilet.

Seriously, if I had to pick between having no power or having no water, I would vote for water all day long.

I remember the few times we had no water. That was the worst.

You can’t bathe. Brushing your teeth using bottled water is a challenge and stinky dishes pile up. And don’t forget the toilet like I said earlier — that can get stinky, too.

If the power is out at least you can still wash dishes, the old-fashioned way of course, and the toilet still works.

Well, it’s past noon and still no lights. I guess I’ll have to pack up my computer and move on to the office so I can connect to the internet, as deadlines are looming.

