Nearly 5,000 without electricity as storms continue in Warren County Published 8:54 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

Entergy reports 4,895 customers in Warren County are still without power as of Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

This number is following a band of severe thunderstorms that passed through the area early in the morning and will continue through noon.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Vicksburg and the surrounding area until 10 a.m. Damaging winds and some large hail is possible.

Email newsletter signup

The storms are forecast to subside after noon and resume at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday night.