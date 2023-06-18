Nearly 5,000 without electricity as storms continue in Warren County

Published 8:54 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

By Staff Reports

Entergy reports 4,895 customers in Warren County are still without power as of Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

This number is following a band of severe thunderstorms that passed through the area early in the morning and will continue through noon.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Vicksburg and the surrounding area until 10 a.m. Damaging winds and some large hail is possible.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The storms are forecast to subside after noon and resume at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday night.

More News

Service Over Self begins 31st year in Vicksburg area

Persistence pays off: Miss Mississippi Vivian O’Neal shares thoughts on win

Pedestrian killed while crossing I-20 in Vicksburg

Entergy gives estimate for power restoration in Warren County

Print Article