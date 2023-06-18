Ouzts thanks Gulfport Police for rescue during alleged kidnapping Published 5:26 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

Retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts had been abducted, bound and left in a metal building for four days until a Gulfport police officer found him and saved his life, WXXV reports.

Ouzts said he was at his home in Warren County one morning until he heard a knock on his door.

According to Ouzts, the young man told Ouzts his truck was broken down and asked him for help. So, Ouzts took him to a fast-food restaurant, but when they arrived back at the house, Ouzts quickly realized it wasn’t just the two of them on his property.

“On Jan. 23 at 7 in the morning, I was burglarized, robbed, shot, water boarded and transported off of my property, tied up with tape in my own pickup truck,” he said.

In his stolen truck, the now charged Logan Delena and Blake Menefee proceeded to hit the road with Ouzts in the back seat of the truck on the floor board with a bag over his head. The suspects decided to end their flight in Gulfport where they dragged him out of his truck along his back and threw him into a metal building where he would lay there without food or water for four days.

“Monday and Tuesday my mind was good, but Tuesday night… my body I could tell I was shutting down and I knew that I was looking at death Tuesday night.”

Ouzts said that Wednesday and Thursday he began hallucinating, but he snapped out of it Thursday afternoon when he heard a voice outside the building.

“I was scared because I didn’t know who it was outside, but I just said, ‘I’m an old man and I have fallen down if you can help me,’ and when that officer opened the door and saw me, he knew who I was and I knew I was safe with them.”

The man who found him was Officer John Schwartz with the Gulfport Police Department and Ouzts said he wanted to make sure he was present when Schwartz was honored for saving his life.

“I was notified the police department was giving him a lifesaving award this morning, so I came down yesterday, spent the night, and I wanted to be there this morning, and I got to meet the officer that found me, I got to meet his mom and his dad and the chief of police, and it was a great honor to meet those people. I am so happy. I am just happy to be alive. I’m just happy I lived through that, and I’m so happy that that officer came down there and found me.”