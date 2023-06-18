Warren County under tornado watch until 1 a.m. Published 7:03 pm Sunday, June 18, 2023

Warren County is under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reports.

The area is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m. Sunday, with 60 mph wind gusts and hail 1.25 inches in diameter reported.

Storms are expected to continue through the night until 3 a.m. Monday.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, 4,082 Entergy customers were still without power following early morning storms on Friday that downed more than 80 trees and blocked dozens of roadways.