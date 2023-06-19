Entergy estimates all power restored by Wednesday for Warren County Published 3:05 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

It could be mid-week before power is restored to some Entergy customers in Warren County, according to information from the utility.

“The goal is still to have everything restored by Wednesday evening,” said Victoria Love, Entergy customer service representative for Warren County.

The timetable is a change from the estimate Entergy officials gave Saturday afternoon when they indicated that power restored by Sunday. At that time, 5,404 customers in Warren County remained without power.

Email newsletter signup

Presently, Love said, 4,269 Entergy customers scattered across the county remain without power in the wake of an EF-1 tornado that touched down in southern Warren County early Friday morning, taking down trees, power poles and damaging 19 homes, two businesses and a church on Redbone Road.

At the height of the storm 9,447 county Entergy customers were without power — the second-highest number of outages in Mississippi.

Warren County still holds the second-place spot for most outages as of Monday afternoon, behind Hinds County, which has 16,085 outages.

“Our latest update shows 23 poles down and 100 strands of wire down,” Love said. “They’re trying to get that back up.”

She added Entergy had 15 cross members that hold the wire up on the poles were down.

Also, downed trees in some areas contain power lines with them that have to be removed.

“Everything that did not have power lines in it has already been cleared,” Sheriff Martin Pace said. “The ones that are still on hold are the ones that have utility lines entangled in the trees and the road crew can’t address that until the power company removes lines and renders it safe.”

Featured Local Savings