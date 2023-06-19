Suspicious car fire reported on Sherman Avenue in Warren County

Published 9:56 am Monday, June 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Local authorities are investigating a suspicious car fire discovered early Monday morning.

Vicksburg-Warren County E911 received a report of a vehicle fire in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday.

Jeff Riggs, of the Warren County Fire Service, stated that Bobby Rufus with the Culkin Fire Department was the first on the scene and found an unknown make vehicle 75 percent involved with no driver in or around the area.

Upon the arrival of Culkin Engine 204, Chief Chuck Tate and Assistant Chief Lee Williams extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

 

