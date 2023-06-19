Warren County declares local emergency for Friday, Saturday storms Published 12:24 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

The Warren County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency during its Monday meeting in relation to severe thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

The storms downed an estimated 200 trees in the county and Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said some roads remained blocked on Monday.

“The roads that are still closed have to do with power lines,” Elfer said. “We’re waiting for the power company to kill the downed lines and get the poles back up, so (county crews) can go in and clear the debris.”

As of Monday at noon, Entergy reported 4,299 customers in Warren County were without power. The storms damaged a total of 19 homes, one church on Redbone Road and two businesses.

District 2 Supervisor Edward Herring said Monday he appreciated the efforts of private residents and county agencies responding to storm damage.

“A ton of people jumped out there with their saws once they realized it was safe, and helped with the volunteer firemen, the sheriff’s office and the road department; it was so cohesive,” Herring said. “And the volume — one thing that was missed on this is that the volume of calls our E911 dispatch center received in those first two hours (on Friday), was borderline overwhelming. All of our local agencies worked quickly to get things under control.”

Herring also reminded residents using generators to power their homes to be cautious and take steps to prevent generator back feed.