Funeral services for Ceatrice Reese Smith are to be held on Thursday, June 22 in the chapel of W H Jefferson Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Andrew Cook officiating interment shall follow in the St. Paul  Cemetery  Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21 in the funeral home from 5 till 6 p.m.

Ceatrice Reese Smith passed away on Monday, June 12 in the Cornerstone Hospital in West Monroe, LA following a brief illness. She was 86. She had attended China Grove M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley Reese and Effie Lee Bohanon; her husband, Wilbur Smith; her brothers, Raymond Reese and Wesley Reese Jr. and her daughter, Bridgette Smith.

She is survived by her son, Chris Smith of Vicksburg; her four brothers, Ned B. Reese of Daly City, CA, Edison Reese and Alonzo Reese of Detroit, MI and Alfonso Reese of Vicksburg; her sisters, Bertha Meeks of Detroit, MI and Deborah Hardy of Tallulah, LA; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild and a host of nieces nephews great nieces and great nephews cousins and others.

