Mighty 'Sip Reunion billed for July Fourth weekend

From the community partners that organized Mighty ‘Sip Fest in April comes another long weekend of fun with the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion July 1 through 4.

Designed to promote tourism in Vicksburg and provide family entertainment for locals and visitors alike, the event will take advantage of the Fourth of July holiday with fun-filled patriotic offerings. The events will highlight history, art and music in Vicksburg, downtown business owner Kelle Barfield said.

“Many of the downtown businesses saw so much success from the Mighty ‘Sip Fest in April, where a tremendous number of organizations planned their own events that came together in promoting Vicksburg as a place you would want to come and stay for several days,” Barfield said. “So, looking at the calendar for Fourth of July, several others started talking with the different organizations about what they had planned.”

Lorelei Books wrote a grant for Visit Mississippi for funding of promotional materials, she said, and with a goal to attract visitors from the surrounding area to see what Vicksburg has to offer. Events will take place at Vicksburg’s museums, the National Military Park, art galleries, restaurants and bed and breakfasts — and, most notably, at the Old Highway 80 bridge.

History to spare

The celebration weekend begins July 1 with a commemoration event at the Old Courthouse Museum honoring the 160th anniversary of the Surrender of Vicksburg. The museum, 1008 Cherry St., will have reenactments from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In addition, the Vicksburg Civil War Museum, 1123 Washington St., will play host to surrender displays throughout the holiday weekend.

The Vicksburg National Military Park will have events across town, from the Texas Camel Corps on Saturday at the park to a special reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“We encourage the community to come out to the park and join in a wide variety of exciting events to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Brendan Wilson, Chief of Interpretation, Education and Partnerships at VNMP.

Wilson also encouraged those interested to visit the Surrender Weekend webpage on the National Park Service website.

Cool down at the Mulberry

Those seeking an opportunity to cool down over the weekend can stop by the Mulberry and Jackson Street Gallery within for a red, white and blue pool party and art walk. The event will take place Saturday beginning at noon. There is a $5 cover charge for the pool party, which is for adults 21 and older.

“Come to the Mulberry and Jackson Street Gallery at Mulberry for a Red, White and Blue art parade,” Lenore Barkley, Vicksburg ambassador for the Mulberry and Jackson Street Gallery, said.

On Tuesday, July 4, the Mulberry will offer a prime fireworks viewing spot from 7 to 10 p.m.

Walk across the Bridge

Thanks to the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Warren County Bridge Commission, the Old Highway 80 Bridge will be open on Monday, July 3, for a special pedestrian bridge walk event.

The bridge will open for foot traffic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closing for an hour around noon to allow trains to pass.

Speaking on behalf of the Warren County Supervisors, Barfield noted that more than 700 people participated in the ‘Sip Stroll in April, and so the Board of Supervisors was willing to once again work with the Bridge Commission to open the old Mississippi River Bridge for a pedestrian stroll all day.

Barbecue, Blues and B&Bs

Many of Vicksburg’s bed and breakfasts have Fourth of July events planned for the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion.

On July 3, Oak Hall Bed and Breakfast, 2430 Drummond St., will host a “Blues, Brews & BBQ” event from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will feature craft beers, good food and musical performances by Vicksburg native Zechariah Lloyd and Bluesman Eric Deaton.

Then, prior to the city of Vicksburg’s July Fourth Fireworks Extravaganza, the Duff Green Mansion will host a cookout and fireworks watch party from 7 to 10 p.m. Harley Caldwell, the owner of Duff Green, said the event will be a great way for friends and family to enjoy the holiday in a historic setting.

“I’ve done this for friends and guests previously, because the best place to watch the fireworks is from the third-floor porch at the Duff Green Mansion,” Caldwell said. “But this year, we’re going to serve burgers, hot dogs and fixings.”

The charge to attend is $30, or free if you’re staying two nights or more at one of Vicksburg’s bed and breakfasts.

The Main Event

Vicksburg is home to Mississippi’s longest fireworks display.

Hosted by the city of Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.

“It’s my 10th year doing this, and it’s one of the biggest events we have in Vicksburg,” Flaggs said. “We’ve had as many as 10,000 in attendance in the past — even 6,000 in the rain one year.

“It’s going to be better than ever.”

The event will be complemented by watermelon slices at the Old Depot Museum from 5 to 9 p.m. and a live performance by local band The Chill from 7 to 9 p.m., all free and open to the public.

The full list of events, as of Tuesday, can be found below:

Mighty ‘Sip Reunion

Saturday, July 1

Vicksburg Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon

160th anniversary of Vicksburg surrender events at Old Court House Museum: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pickin’ on the Porch at Levee Street Marketplace: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Resetting the Table at Catfish Row Museum: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Art Parade at Jackson Street Gallery: 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

July Fourth-themed pool party at The Mulberry: noon to 6 p.m.

Vicksburg Symphony Orchestra patriotic concert at First Baptist Church: 2 p.m.

Movie on the lawn at Levee Street Warehouse: 7 p.m.

Ghost hunt at McRaven Tour Home: 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sunday, July 2

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brunch at the Watermark: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at Vicksburg National Military Park

Douglas the Camel and Texas Camel Corps: 9 a.m. to noon

Cannon firing demonstrations at tour stops 1 and 3: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

45 th Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Illinois reenactment group at the Shirley House: Rotating programming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Reenactment surrender program at the Pemberton Avenue Surrender Monument: 11 a.m.

Vicksburg: The Last 24 Hours reenactment program at Vicksburg National Military Park Visitor Center Auditorium: 2 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

‘Sip Stroll on the Old Mississippi River Bridge 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; (Bridge will close for train traffic for one hour at lunch)

Blues, Brews & BBQ at Oak Hall: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

July 4 display at Old Court House Museum, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Surrender displays at Vicksburg Civil War Museum: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Watermelon slices at Old Depot Museum: 5 to 9 p.m.

Cookout and fireworks watch party at Duff Green: 7 to 10 p.m.

The Chill live performance at Old Depot Museum: 7 to 9 p.m.