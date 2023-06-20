Silver Alert issued for Utica man

Published 8:32 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Toney Frazier of Utica.                                                                                                                           

He is described as a black male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts with light blue flip-flops on Sunday, June 18, at about 12:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Chapel Hill Road in Utica.

Family members say Toney Frazier suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Toney Frazier, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s  Department at 601-974-2900.

