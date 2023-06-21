New garbage contract includes rate hikes for Vicksburg residents Published 5:29 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Vicksburg residents could be paying more for garbage collection under a new contract between the city and Waste Management.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday approved a five-year agreement with Waste Management to collect garbage inside the city limits. Waste Management, which was the lone bidder for garbage collection, has the present contract with the city and the new contract includes rate increases and one new rate not in the current agreement. The new contract goes into effect Oct. 1 with the start of the new fiscal year.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he is not sure if the board will raise garbage fees.

Email newsletter signup

“We’re going to wait and see for a month (before making a decision),” he said.

According to the contract approved by the board, Waste Management will charge the city:

• $3.75 per unit (home or business) per month to collect residential and commercial bulky waste and yard debris. Bulky waste is waste that cannot be picked up during a regular collection, like mattresses or chairs. The $3.75 charge is new; it was not included in the current contract.

• $15.42 per cart (garbage can) per month for twice-weekly residential and small commercial garbage collection. The city is currently charged $10.85 per cart per month. Waste Management, according to the contract, is responsible for collecting only the contents in the cart.

• $32.80 per cart for garbage collection four times a week from downtown small commercial businesses. The current rate is $23.50 per cart per month.

• $54.40 per ton for disposing of garbage, bulky waste and yard debris collected and disposed of at Waste Management’s Vicksburg transfer station/Magnolia landfill. The current rate is $28.50 per ton.

According to the city’s website, residents pay a garbage fee of $16.50 for one container and $5.28 for each additional container. Small businesses pay $40.15 for one container and $5.28 for each additional container.

Flaggs said under the new contract residents will be allowed one garbage can.

“We are limiting to one household and one can,” he said after the meeting. “Folks are putting out two cans. We’re not allowing for a separate can purchase.”

Featured Local Savings