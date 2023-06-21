Vicksburg Animal Shelter reopens after distemper quarantine Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

The city of Vicksburg Animal Shelter is back open and accepting animal intakes after a 21-day quarantine and deep cleaning period.

The quarantine was triggered by a litter of 10 distemper-positive puppies that were taken into the shelter in mid-May and integrated into the general population when they started showing symptoms.

Upon confirmation of distemper, Shelter Director Kacie Lindsey said she and the shelter board made the decision to enter into a 21-day quarantine period to monitor dogs currently in the shelter. They ceased the intake of dogs at that time.

But now, Lindsey said, things are going well.

“Everything’s going well,” she said. “We didn’t have anyone else showing symptoms during that time.”

The distemper scare did not affect cats in the shelter.