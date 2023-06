Alberta Mae Griffin Thompson Published 10:14 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

Mrs. Alberta Mae Griffin Thompson passed away on June 11, 2023, in Jackson, MS at the age of 72. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. Emmanuel M. B. Church in Jackson, Mississippi. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 1 to 6 p.m. at Willis and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Mississippi.

Email newsletter signup