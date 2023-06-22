Experience Goat Yoga at the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market this Saturday Published 10:22 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

This Saturday, the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market will host goat yoga for its patrons.

The farmer’s market will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning. The goat yoga event is free of charge. There will be, however, a limited number of participants due to the amount of space available.

Rebecca Sigh, manager of the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market, said the organization tries to plan events with local vendors to get people involved. This past weekend, the market hosted the Zucchini 500, where children participated in building and racing zucchini race cars down the Jackson Street hill.

This weekend children will be able to pet the goats before the yoga session as well as participate in the class. Leah Wheeless will be the yoga instructor for the session.

Amy Yauger is the vendor providing the goats from Dutch Creek Farms. Dutch Creek Farm is an animal park where guests can drive, walk or even do a wagon tour. Dutch Creek Farm is located at 1931 Pardue Road in Raymond. Yauger will also have a booth, where she will sell baked goods made with goat milk.

The farmer’s market will also have other home-baked, crafted and grown goods that patrons can view and purchase.

“We want to feature health and wellness,” Sigh said. “That’s why we incorporated yoga into (the farmer’s market) this year, to let people start their Saturday off in the right way and then they can shop at the market and pick out nutritious produce.”

Sigh works in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Budget Analyst on top of managing the Vicksburg Farmer’s Market. Though she works two jobs, she said she loves helping with the farmer’s market on Saturday mornings.

“I essentially spend every Saturday of my summer with these vendors and it’s almost like I can’t imagine having a summer where I wasn’t doing it. I mean they’re all like a little family down there,” Sigh said.

So come shop and enjoy some goat yoga this Saturday downtown at Washington Street Park.