Vicksburg Main Street earns Mississippi Main Street Association 2023 award Published 1:09 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

The Mississippi Main Street Association (MMSA) recently celebrated the achievements of Mississippi Main Street communities at the Annual Awards Luncheon at The South Warehouse in downtown Jackson.

The Annual Awards Luncheon honors Main Street directors, board members, and volunteers and recognizes the most outstanding downtown revitalization projects and events from Main Street communities throughout Mississippi.

“Each year, the Annual Awards Luncheon highlights the people, projects, and initiatives that drive economic development in Mississippi’s Main Street communities,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA Executive Director. “Our local Main Street programs are strategic in their downtown revitalization work, and we are proud to recognize their accomplishments over the past year.”

MMSA staff presented the 2023 awards to recipients from Designated Main Street communities throughout the state. Vicksburg Main Street Program was one of the award recipients this year.

New this year, six Main Street programs also earned the Main Street Circle of Excellence and were recognized for their notable efforts in running efficient local programs and excelling with all state requirements of a designated Main Street program. Medals were presented to: Team Cleveland Main Street, Nettleton Main Street, New Albany Main Street, Pontotoc County Main Street Chamber, Starkville Main Street Association and Sumrall Main Street Association.

In addition, the 2022 Nationally Accredited Main Street programs were recognized, as well as new members, and Main Street directors who have served for 10 years or longer in their communities.

This year’s Annual Awards Sponsors included Platinum Sponsor: Natchez Convention Center/Downtown Natchez Alliance; Gold Sponsors: Neel-Schaffer and SuperTalk Mississippi; Silver Sponsors: Belinda Stewart Architects, Hancock Whitney, Mississippi Department of Archives and History, Mississippi State University Extension, and Ten One Strategies; and Bronze Sponsors: Booneville Main Street, Cathead Distillery, The Cottage Industry, Kudzu Collective, Laurel Main Street, Fred Carl Jr. Small Town Center, Downtown Meridian, Main Street Pascagoula, New Albany Main Street and Senatobia Main Street.

The Mississippi Development Authority, Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi Power, and Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area were recognized as corporate sponsors of this year’s awards program.