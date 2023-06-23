Old Post Files June 23, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, June 23, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post's print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades.

100 years ago: 1923

Emile Bonelli Jr. is named foreman of the grand jury. • Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Cashman and family enjoy an auto trip to Canton. • Nicholas Conti is named foreman of the U.S. Court grand jury. • Capt. A.F. Rozienne dies.

90 years ago: 1933

Homer Johnson and Nora Bliss are married. • Beatrice Barfield and Catherine Chisolm leave for the Chicago World’s Fair. • Mr. and Mrs. James McKeown and Mrs. Henry Easterlin return from the Gulf Coast.

80 years ago: 1943

B.C. Raines is a patient at the infirmary. • Felix Joffrion Jr. leaves for Lexington, Ky., for duty with the U.S. Navy.

70 years ago: 1953

E.W. Haining is named cashier at First National Bank to fill the unexpired term of R.J. Cashman. • C.O. Ratelle retired after 34 years with the Illinois Central Railroad. • Mr. and Mrs. Norman Ammons of Port Gibson announced the birth of a son, Orise Shields, on June 26.

60 years ago: 1963

David Bridgers is named division manager for the Mississippi Power and Light Co. of Vicksburg.

50 years ago: 1973

Sixteen-year-old golfer Mark Hawkins fires a hole-in-one on the 150-yard second hole at the Openwood Plantation Country Club. • Mrs.Lucille Flohr, former Vicksburg resident, dies in Escondido, Calif., June 30.

40 years ago: 1983

Allyson F. Fleming, 18, received a head injury when her car is hit by a train. • Clyde V. Akin, retired parts manager for Bill Dalrymple Ford Co. of Vicksburg, dies. • Denedra Michelle Lewis celebrates her fifth birthday. • Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Harrison announce the birth of a son, Matthew Ralph, on June 19.

30 years ago: 1993

With Mayor Robert Walker out of town, Vicksburg’s alderman vote 2-0 to involve the city in Walker’s lawsuit challenging the June 8 election which Walker lost. • Levion Dillon, locally known pianist, dies. • Whitney Michelle Linzy celebrates her first birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Dale Wilds graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. • Allison Kellogg tells of her plans after winning the Miss Mississippi Pageant. • Dr. Dan Jones, a former Vicksburg resident, is chosen as dean of the medical school at the University Medical Center in Jackson.

10 years ago: 2013

“Law and Order Nursery Rhyme Unit,” directed by Heather Calnan, is one of three plays that will be offered at the Parkside Playhouse during the Fairy Tale Theatre Performances. • In a 70-mile road race, crossing over the finish line second still meant a first-place win for cyclist Lauren Hall.