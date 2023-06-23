Patriotic concert planned for July 1 at First Baptist Church Vicksburg

Published 11:52 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By Terri Cowart Frazier

The Vicksburg Orchestral Society performs for a Fourth of July celebration. Directing the orchestra is Sandie Sugars. (Photo Submitted)

From “God Bless America,” written by Irving Berlin during WWI, to the famous Americana folk song “This Land Is Your Land,” written by Woody Guthrie, patriotic songs represent not only a time in history but also a spirit that strikes a chord with devotion to country.

Therefore, in celebration of the Fourth of July, the Four Seasons of the Arts and the city of Vicksburg are sponsoring a free patriotic concert with performances by the Vicksburg Orchestral Society and friends of the Vicksburg Chamber Choir.

“This is the annual patriotic concert for the community,” VOS conductor Darcie Bishop said. “But the first one since the pandemic, so, we are excited about getting back to what we enjoy doing — providing good fun music for the community.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

In addition to the aforementioned songs, Bishop, who is also the principal trumpeter for the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, said because the concert is going to be a “typical patriotic concert,” the musicians will also perform a couple of John Phillip Sousa marches. There will be some “fiddler tunes,” she said, like “Wildwood Flower,” best known through performances and recordings by the Carter Family, as well as a “medley of old folks’ songs” like “Shenandoah,” an American folk song dating back to the early 19th century and “Skip to My Lou,” the partner-stealing dance party song from President Abraham Lincoln’s youth.

The VOS will likewise pay tribute to the armed forces.

“Everybody always enjoys this,” Bishop said. “One of our orchestral members said it was her favorite piece because it gives everyone in the audience who has served in the armed forces an opportunity to stand and be recognized.”

Also, during the concert, VOS concertmistress and board member Sandie Sugars said, John Retherford, a trombone player with the VOS will be featured in a performance of “Georgia on My Mind.”

Bishop said she has been pleased with the number of musicians participating in the VOS, even after the disruption due to the pandemic.

“We have been able to get most everybody back to play, so that means there is really a place for a community orchestra in Vicksburg,” she said.

The patriotic concert begins at 2 p.m. on July 1 at First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry St.

This event is part of the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion scheduled to run from July 1 through 4.

For more information on the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion events, click here.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Woman killed in Fisher Ferry wreck identified

Woman shot with pellet gun during altercation on Old Highway 27

Warren County man in custody for fentanyl possession

Warren County man jailed on meth charges

Print Article