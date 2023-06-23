Patriotic concert planned for July 1 at First Baptist Church Vicksburg Published 11:52 am Friday, June 23, 2023

From “God Bless America,” written by Irving Berlin during WWI, to the famous Americana folk song “This Land Is Your Land,” written by Woody Guthrie, patriotic songs represent not only a time in history but also a spirit that strikes a chord with devotion to country.

Therefore, in celebration of the Fourth of July, the Four Seasons of the Arts and the city of Vicksburg are sponsoring a free patriotic concert with performances by the Vicksburg Orchestral Society and friends of the Vicksburg Chamber Choir.

“This is the annual patriotic concert for the community,” VOS conductor Darcie Bishop said. “But the first one since the pandemic, so, we are excited about getting back to what we enjoy doing — providing good fun music for the community.”

Email newsletter signup

In addition to the aforementioned songs, Bishop, who is also the principal trumpeter for the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra, said because the concert is going to be a “typical patriotic concert,” the musicians will also perform a couple of John Phillip Sousa marches. There will be some “fiddler tunes,” she said, like “Wildwood Flower,” best known through performances and recordings by the Carter Family, as well as a “medley of old folks’ songs” like “Shenandoah,” an American folk song dating back to the early 19th century and “Skip to My Lou,” the partner-stealing dance party song from President Abraham Lincoln’s youth.

The VOS will likewise pay tribute to the armed forces.

“Everybody always enjoys this,” Bishop said. “One of our orchestral members said it was her favorite piece because it gives everyone in the audience who has served in the armed forces an opportunity to stand and be recognized.”

Also, during the concert, VOS concertmistress and board member Sandie Sugars said, John Retherford, a trombone player with the VOS will be featured in a performance of “Georgia on My Mind.”

Bishop said she has been pleased with the number of musicians participating in the VOS, even after the disruption due to the pandemic.

“We have been able to get most everybody back to play, so that means there is really a place for a community orchestra in Vicksburg,” she said.

The patriotic concert begins at 2 p.m. on July 1 at First Baptist Church, 1607 Cherry St.

This event is part of the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion scheduled to run from July 1 through 4.

For more information on the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion events, click here.

Featured Local Savings