Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius youth football camp

Published 11:42 am Friday, June 23, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Nearly 30 children in grades K-6 attended the St. Aloysius youth football camp this week. The annual event started Monday and ended Thursday. The campers played games and went through drills led by St. Al’s varsity football players and coaches.

