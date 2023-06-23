Photo Gallery: St. Aloysius youth football camp
Published 11:42 am Friday, June 23, 2023
Benjamin Ponder, Charlie Howard and Case Simmons horse around on top of a tackling dummy during the St. Aloysius Youth Football Camp on Wednesday. Approximately 30 children in grades K-6 attended the weeklong camp that concluded Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Kaleb Sims, left, and Douglas Upchurch jump to catch a pass at the St. Aloysius Youth Football Camp on Wednesday. Approximately 30 children in grades K-6 attended the weeklong camp that concluded Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Charlie Howard hits a tackling dummy during the St. Aloysius Youth Football Camp on Wednesday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius football player Sadler Lambiotte throws a pass during the team's annual youth football camp. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Riely Jordan catches a pass during the St. Aloysius Youth Football Camp on Wednesday. Approximately 30 children in grades K-6 attended the weeklong camp that concluded Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
St. Aloysius football players Mason Penley and Brady Harrell take a break during the school's annual youth football camp. Approximately 30 children in grades K-6 attended the weeklong camp that concluded Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Chase Hearn chugs a bottle of water during a break in the action at the St. Aloysius Youth Football Camp on Wednesday. Approximately 30 children in grades K-6 attended the weeklong camp that concluded Thursday. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)
Nearly 30 children in grades K-6 attended the St. Aloysius youth football camp this week. The annual event started Monday and ended Thursday. The campers played games and went through drills led by St. Al’s varsity football players and coaches.
