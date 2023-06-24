Old Post Files June 24,1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mr. and Mrs. E.B. Banks hold a family reunion. • R.M. Kelly goes to San Antonio for a Woodmen convention. • Mrs. Tim Street is visiting her mother in Hazelhurst.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

M.J. Mulvihill Jr., the postmaster, returns from a visit in Monroe. • Mrs. and Mrs. J.E. Sanderse leave for a visit to Virginia.

80 years ago: 1943

Genevieve Lee returns from her vacation spent in Louisiana. • Pfc. Everett Stagg graduates as an airplane mechanic at Kessler Field. • Sam Price is installed as president of the Rotary Club. • Loretta Schlottman is visiting friends in Baton Rouge, La. • A daughter is born to Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Askew Jr.

70 years ago: 1953

E.M. Dudley Sr. passes away. • Dr. and Mrs. George Guider and family are visiting in Chicago. • Mr. and Mrs. Louis Aden of Valley Park announce the birth of a son, Merritt, on June 30. • Frank Evertt Jr. is the guest speaker for the Lions Club luncheon meeting.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. W.E. Hopkins passes away. • Charles Faulk, former resident, is hospitalized in Jackson. • Alfred McGriggs, Utica resident, dies.

50 years ago: 1973

John “Jack” O’Neill III takes over the gavel of the Vicksburg Rotary Club and marks the third generation and the fourth member of his family to serve in the post. • Mrs. Patrick E. Morrison and sons Patrick and Bill, arrive to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George H. Williams. Mr. and Mrs. Seneca Swimme return after a four-week visit in Virginia.

40 years ago: 1983

Mrs. Alene P. Thompkins, a native of Utica, dies. • Deborah Boland is a winner of the Vicksburg Rotary $1,000 scholarship. • Michael Curtis Johnson celebrates his second birthday.

30 years ago: 1993

Eight Vicksburg teens attend the Police Explorer’s Academy on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to learn all they could about police work. • Pat Cashman becomes the new president of the Vicksburg Rotary Club. • Officer Beverly Prentiss of the Vicksburg Police Department speaks to children attending the We Care Community Services Summer Youth Program at City Park Pavilion.

20 years ago: 2003

Harrah’s Hotel and Casino is sold to Columbia Sussex Corporation of Fort Mitchell, Ky. • Agnes Lyles announces her retirement from the Vicksburg Warren School District. • Vicksburg Warren School District Nutrition Director Gail Kavanaugh is named Mississippi director of the year. • Roosevelt Daniels Jr. dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Ten bridges in Vicksburg and Warren County are to be inspected for structural integrity next fiscal year. • The final vote of Mayor-elect George Flaggs Jr.’s legislative career in Jackson as lawmakers meet in special session to discuss Mississippi’s Medicaid program.