OUR OPINION: Mighty ‘Sip Reunion a great way to spend July 4th Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

People looking for a fun, patriotic time on the Fourth of July need not look far, thanks to the variety of events under the Mighty ‘Sip Reunion umbrella from July 1 through 4.

There really is something for everyone in town, whether you’re just passing through on your way to visit family or you’re a local looking to enjoy the sunshine and see something new in the River City. From history to arts and music, we’ve got it all.

The weekend begins with Vicksburg National Military Park and the Old Courthouse Museum’s famed Civil War reenactors here for a special occasion: the 160th anniversary of the Siege of Vicksburg. From canon firings to the annual visit of the beloved Texas Camel Corps, you’re sure to learn a thing or two.

This year’s offerings also include special demonstrations at the Shirley House, the only wartime structure remaining in the park.

For people with a downtown mentality, Lori Fagan and The Rose of Vicksburg will host a “Yogamosa” event, with a relaxing yoga flow and more than a few bottles of bubbly courtesy of John Houston’s Fine Wines and Good Spirits.

After yoga, head toward the waterfront and stop at The Mulberry, with its adults-only July Fourth Pool Party at its newly renovated cabana area. When you’re ready to cool down, step inside to view the Jackson Street Gallery’s patriotic art walk, beverage in hand.

The weekend isn’t the only time to enjoy Vicksburg’s best. Our fine bed and breakfasts have a variety of events planned, helmed by the Monday “BBQ, Blues and Brews” event at Oak Hall on Drummond Street and the July Fourth fireworks viewing party at the Duff Green Mansion.

When you’re not enjoying the sweet song stylings of Eric Deaton and Zechariah Lloyd, head down Washington Street to the visitor center for a special treat: the Old Highway 80 Bridge will be open for pedestrian traffic all day, save for a lunchtime break to allow trains to pass.

And of course, we can’t have the Fourth of July without Vicksburg’s own Fireworks Extravaganza, the longest-running fireworks display in the state. In his 10th year as leader of the city, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. promised this year’s event will be unforgettable.

All of these events wouldn’t be possible without a group of dedicated volunteers and community leaders. These are the people who take a look around, see what’s going on and ask, “How can we make this even better?”

And our city is all the better for it.

We’re looking forward to a Fourth of July spent in Vicksburg, and we hope you are, too.