FRAZIER: Nostalgic finds and timeless treasures: The allure of Vicksburg’s resale shops Published 4:00 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

It doesn’t matter to me whether you call them, antique, resale, thrift or consignment stores. I love going in to browse.

On some occasions, I am looking for something specific. Last week it was crystal. Before that, I was on the hunt for a vintage piece of luggage. My future daughter-in-law wanted one of the small makeup cases that were popular in the ’60s.

I scored at the Open Market. And after cleaning that puppy up, I showed it to my mom.

She looked at it and said, “Is that mine?”

I started laughing because it did look exactly like the one she owned years ago.

Vicksburg is a treasure trove when it comes to stores and shops that carry unique and antiquated things.

A couple of years ago, while I was browsing around one of the shops on Washington Street, I overheard a couple of women talking. They were apparently from out of town because they were chatting about the number of resale shops Vicksburg had to offer. They were also surmising out loud that because the River City has a variety of offerings, it made for a fun day trip.

Since I was a little girl, I have always loved vintage, whether it be furniture, china, crystal or silver.

There is just something about the history of an heirloom. And for things found in shops, while I may not know their particular history, I do let my mind conjure up an interesting past.

Maybe that’s the writer in me, always looking for a good story to tell even if it’s fiction.

I realize not everyone likes “old stuff,” but even if you don’t, you may still find it fun to browse. Sometimes it can be like walking down memory lane.

For instance, on one of my outings, I spied a metal dollhouse just like the one I had as a child. While I wasn’t in the market for a dollhouse, it did give me a warm nostalgic feeling.

For fear of leaving someone out, I won’t name all the fun places where one’s trash becomes another’s treasure. And for the record, there are treasures out there, be it in the item found or the past remembered.

