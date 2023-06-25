Who’s Hot Published 3:55 am Sunday, June 25, 2023

Troy baseball player Shane Lewis, a Vicksburg native, was selected to three All-America teams this season. Lewis was a third-team selection by ABCA/Rawlings and American Baseball Coaches Association All-America, and second team by Collegiate Baseball.

The former Warren Central star hit 27 home runs to set Troy’s single-season record, and his 77 RBIs rank second in school history. He ranks fourth among all NCAA Division I players in home runs and is tied for 13th in RBIs.

In addition to the two All-America honors, Lewis received the Sun Belt Player and Newcomer of the Year awards in May. He finished the regular season ranked among the top 10 in the Sun Belt in seven offensive categories, including leading the league in slugging, OPS, RBIs, runs scored, walks, home runs and total bases.

