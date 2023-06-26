Heart-healthy Southern cooking kicks off Catfish Row Museum’s kitchen programs
Published 11:58 am Monday, June 26, 2023
Tables line the walls of the demonstration/teaching kitchen at The Catfish Row Museum in preparation for a program by author Dr. Kathy Starr.
(Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Dr. Kathy Starr and Catfish Row Museum Executive Director Linda Fondren at Saturday's event at the museum's new demonstration/teaching (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Dr. Kathy Starr mixes the ingredients to make potato salad as she makes final preparations for her program at The Catfish Row Museum demonstration/teaching kitchen. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Dr. Kathy Starr's daughter Frances Starr store a bowl of potato salad in the kitchen refrigerator. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Dr. Kathy Starr discusses seasonings that can be used as substitutes in Southern cooking to her audience. More than 35 people attended the program at The Catfish Row Museum's demonstration/teaching kitchen. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
Catfish Row Museum founder and Executive Director Linda Fondren gives two visitors a tour of the demonstration/teaching kitchen. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)
The subject was Southern cooking and Vicksburg native and author Dr. Kathy Starr presented ways to prepare heart-healthy southern and soul food dishes using healthy substitutes instead of traditional ingredients during a program Saturday at The Catfish Row Museum’s demonstration/teaching kitchen.
The program was the first for the kitchen, which officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22. Museum founder and Executive Director Linda Fondren said more programs would be presented during the summer.
An estimated 35 people packed the kitchen to hear Starr talk about cooking and give anecdotes about the only mother she knew — her grandmother Frances Fleming Hunter, “Miz Bob” to the community and “Mom” to her, and sample some of Starr’s cooking with a meal of baked catfish, potato salad and sweet potato pie.
