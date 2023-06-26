Heart-healthy Southern cooking kicks off Catfish Row Museum’s kitchen programs

Published 11:58 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By John Surratt

The subject was Southern cooking and Vicksburg native and author Dr. Kathy Starr presented ways to prepare heart-healthy southern and soul food dishes using healthy substitutes instead of traditional ingredients during a program Saturday at The Catfish Row Museum’s demonstration/teaching kitchen.

The program was the first for the kitchen, which officially opened during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22. Museum founder and Executive Director Linda Fondren said more programs would be presented during the summer.

An estimated 35 people packed the kitchen to hear Starr talk about cooking and give anecdotes about the only mother she knew — her grandmother Frances Fleming Hunter, “Miz Bob” to the community and “Mom” to her, and sample some of Starr’s cooking with a meal of baked catfish, potato salad and sweet potato pie.

