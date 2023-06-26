Patricia Case Loy Published 10:43 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Patricia “Patty” Case Loy passed away peacefully in her home where she lived with her daughter in Orlando FL on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. She was 80 years old.

Patty was born Patricia Sue Case in Pascagoula, MS on February 23, 1943, but called Vicksburg, MS her home, where she graduated from Culkin Academy in 1961, and retired as a Budget Analyst after working over 20 years at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Hugh Case and Lula Virginia Falkner Case of Vicksburg, and nephew, Brad Argle Pennington of Vicksburg.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her only child, Johnnie Patricia Loy, of Orlando, FL; brother, Denny Case of Springtown, TX; sister, Yvonne Case Mitchell of Vicksburg; brother, Lester Case of Biloxi; nephew, Tracy Case; nieces, Cara Gray and Layla Dollar, and many great-nieces and great-nephews who always fondly refer to her as “Aunt Patty”.

Patty was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

A memorial mass will be led in her honor by Father PJ Curley at St Michael Catholic Church at 100 St. Michael Place in Vicksburg, MS at 11 a.m., July 1, 2023. All are welcome.

My Mother always teasingly told me, “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone” and she was right, as always. You are missed so very much. I’m so proud you were my mother. With love always, Johnnie.