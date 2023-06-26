University of Mississippi highlights May 2023 graduates from Vicksburg Published 11:49 am Monday, June 26, 2023

More than 3,100 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2023.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Those students are:

Charles Beamish, of Vicksburg, who majored in Public Policy Leadership.

Mattie Derivaux, of Vicksburg, who majored in Biochemistry.

Malorie Steen, of Vicksburg, who majored in Psychology.

Jack Dowe, of Vicksburg, who majored in Exercise Science.

Bailey Flanders, of Vicksburg, who majored in Criminal Justice.

Tomisea Martin, of Vicksburg, who majored in Social Work.

Charnida Stapleton, of Vicksburg, who majored in Criminal Justice.

Cameron Davis, of Vicksburg, who majored in Management Information Systems.

Kevin Liu, of Vicksburg, who majored in Finance.

Andrew Ulmer, of Vicksburg, who majored in Biomedical Engineering.

Madeline Lee, of Vicksburg, who majored in Integrated Marketing Communications.

Quaneshia Baker, of Rolling Fork, who majored in Juris Doctor Law.

Channing Curtis, of Vicksburg, who majored in Juris Doctor Law.

Christina Epps, of Port Gibson, who majored in Pharm.D. – Pharm. Prct. Track.

“Our May 2023 class of graduates are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They accomplished so much during their years at Ole Miss, and we can’t wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their full potential on their paths to a bright future.”

May 2023 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi’s 170th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools from May 10 to 14. The universitywide morning convocation took place on Saturday, May 13 in the Grove, with UM alumna Stephanie Hickman, president and CEO of Trice Construction Co., giving the keynote address.