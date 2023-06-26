Vicksburg’s Jalyn Smith on the University of Alabama Spring 2023 Dean’s List Published 10:06 am Monday, June 26, 2023

Vicksburg native Jalyn Smith was named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2023.

A total of 12,487 students enrolled during the spring 2023 semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. For more information visit news.ua.edu.

