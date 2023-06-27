12-year-old from Jackson reported missing

Published 4:05 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Nya Slaughter of Jackson, MS.
She is described as a Black female, 5′ 8″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long black braided hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen Monday at approximately noon in the 1600 block of North West Street in Hinds County. She was walking north on West Street near Baptist Memorial Hospital.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Nya Slaughter, contact Capitol Police at 601-359-3125 or call 911.

