12-year-old from Jackson reported missing

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Nya Slaughter of Jackson.

She is described as a Black female, 5′ 8″ tall, weighing 110 pounds, with long black braided hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday at approximately noon in the 1600 block of North West Street in Hinds County. She was walking north on West Street near Baptist Memorial Hospital.