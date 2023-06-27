Entergy shares power-saving tips to beat the heat Published 11:10 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

With an excessive heat forecast this week, Entergy shared some tips to help customers beat the heat and conserve electricity in the process.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are forecast to have heat indices of 105 to 115 degrees, the National Weather Service reports. Candace Coleman, Senior Communications Specialist with Entergy, explained how those temperatures could impact the consumer.

“Extremely hot temperatures have moved into the region that may drive increased energy usage,” Coleman said. “During the warmer months, cooling costs make up more than 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill. This means that taking steps to save energy can help lower your electric bills when temperatures are hot.”

She also encouraged customers to manage their energy usage and save money by installing energy-efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions Marketplace for Entergy Mississippi customers.

Other tips to conserve energy include:

Change air filters.

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3 percent.

Buy a programmable thermostat. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction — counter-clockwise during summer — to push cooler air down into the room.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork.

Customers should stay safe as well. If people are without power, they need to drink plenty of fluids to prevent heat-related illness, even if they don’t feel thirsty. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends:

Schedule outdoor activities carefully.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.

Pace yourself.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.

Never leave children or pets in cars, especially in oppressive heat.