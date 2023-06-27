HEAT ADVISORY: Warren County facing 100-degree temperatures this week Published 11:08 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Warren County is going to feel the heat Thursday, Friday and Saturday as high temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson placed the area under a Heat Advisory beginning at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. On Thursday, the area will be under an Excessive Heat Watch.

As part of these advisories, NWS warned the public of “Dangerously hot conditions with heat indices up to 105 to

115 degrees.”

Email newsletter signup

“It’s definitely likely that we will see temperatures between 98 to 101 degrees later in the week. There is the potential we could get into that 105, 110 mark,” said David Cox, lead meteorologist. “Thursday into Friday, we’re very confident in that Excessive Heat Watch.”

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Cox encouraged residents to wear light-colored clothing, stay inside and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.