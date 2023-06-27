Hinds Community College hosts new student orientation Published 11:49 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

New Hinds Community College commuter and residential students can jump into college life quicker this fall, thanks to a series of summer orientation sessions that help them finalize all the details that make for a smooth entry into classes and activities.

Sessions began in June and continue throughout July. At Cochran-Cain Hall on June 13, Hinds Connection students welcomed the day’s participants with games, refreshments, T-shirts and other swag. Hinds Connection members were everywhere with smiling faces, helping students and their families sign in. Most participants pre-registered online and were able to immediately get their student IDs made.

Assessment Coordinator Dr. Amanda Marbury said orientation is about getting students and parents familiar with the whole process, and very importantly, the ins and outs of Navigator. Navigator is the platform interface used for everything Hinds students and employees do online with the college, including course links, schedules, messaging, submitting forms, course information, instructors’ contact information and links.

“We look at [Orientation] like this: it’s their first big step into independence for many students, so we want to give them all the tools, all the resources they need. We are here to help them with many tasks,” Marbury said. “This student needs their ID. This student can’t get their password to work. Did they get their transcripts transferred over? And just ensuring that they have all of the information needed to input into Navigator.”

Marbury was among the staff and faculty busy receiving students in Cochran-Cain Hall on the Raymond Campus at the first of four orientations scheduled before fall classes begin.

“Knowing what is required can be overwhelming for parents and students who are first-generation college students,” Marbury said.

For those who still had some onboarding to do, a classroom was dedicated to getting students access to a computer so they could complete the process, or at least get a list of tasks and items they still need to finish their enrollment.

Meghan Cox of Brandon, who graduated from high school in May 2023, was with parents Kelsey and Lynn Cox at a computer finalizing her class registration. Parents were encouraged to come to orientation with new students, and Cox’s parents were there to support her first steps into independence, especially since she was homeschooled and will be living in a residence hall.

“I’m just a little nervous but really excited,” Cox said about her coming independence. Hinds has eight residence halls on the Raymond Campus and three on the Utica Campus, which is an HBCU (Historically Black College and University). A new co-ed residence hall is under construction on the Utica Campus. It’s expected to open in December 2024.

At Raymond and at Utica, orientation participants and their families gave many positive reasons for choosing Hinds, prime among them was the bonus financial aid that college counselors have expertise in getting pinned down; aid that helps each student pay for tuition, supplies and textbooks.

At the Utica Campus on June 15, one orientation participant from Tallulah, La., said she chose Hinds’ Utica Campus after doing a deep dive on the internet. Kendriana Dugano said she based her choice on economics.

“I’ve been doing my research throughout high school,” Dugano said, “and I’ve been thinking about money-wise, too, because I don’t want to be in debt when I get out of school. And I chose [Cosmetology] because it’s what I love doing.”

Several students said they liked the positive things they’ve heard about Hinds instructors. “What I have heard about Hinds is that their instructors go above and beyond to make sure their students succeed,” said incoming freshman Freshondra Taylor, who attended the Raymond Campus. A 2020 graduate of Yazoo City High School, she was attending orientation with boyfriend, Troy Goston and his mother, Kecha Goston.

Mr. Goston plans to study Computer Networking and Taylor will study Business Administration. “I wanted to come here before going to a university,” she said, explaining that she wanted to feel like she had a good educational foundation first, plus, “I will save a lot of money by starting here.”

There are several other opportunities for new students to take advantage of orientation at the Raymond and Utica campuses. For more information see hindscc.edu/new-student-orientation.