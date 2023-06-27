Shirley Luster Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Ms. Shirley Luster passed away on June 22, 2023, in Vicksburg, MS at the age of 65. She is survived by her parents, three children; two grandchildren and several siblings and other relatives and friends. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Faith Christian Center with Pastor Richard Hicks officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.