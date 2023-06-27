Warren County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying burglars

Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying these two suspects who allegedly burglarized a residence in the area of Kavanaugh Drive on Friday. (Photos courtesy of the Warren County Sheriff's Office)

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community in identifying two residential burglars. The burglary occurred in the Kavanaugh Drive area on Friday.

The sheriff’s office pointed out identifying features of the first suspect: He appears to be wearing a piece of jewelry on his left hand and the bottom half of his face is visible.

The suspect with a flashlight appears to have a bandage on his arm.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

Anyone that recognizes these suspects is asked to call Lt. Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have information that results in an arrest and or recovery of stolen property.

More News

Air Force flyover of Vicksburg part of a celebration 100 years in the making

12-year-old from Jackson reported missing

Promise Hospital vacates Merit Health River Region’s sixth floor

Mississippi Press Association honors The Vicksburg Post with 13 awards

Print Article