Warren County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying burglars Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community in identifying two residential burglars. The burglary occurred in the Kavanaugh Drive area on Friday.

The sheriff’s office pointed out identifying features of the first suspect: He appears to be wearing a piece of jewelry on his left hand and the bottom half of his face is visible.

The suspect with a flashlight appears to have a bandage on his arm.

Anyone that recognizes these suspects is asked to call Lt. Stacy Rollison or Investigations at 601-636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, please contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 if you have information that results in an arrest and or recovery of stolen property.