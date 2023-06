Who’s Hot Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Vicksburg High football player Tyler Carter announced he has committed to play at Mississippi State. The rising senior defensive end had five sacks for the Gators in 2022, during their run to the MHSAA Class 5A semifinals.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Carter is rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. He also had offers from Southern Miss, Middle Tennessee and South Alabama, among others.

