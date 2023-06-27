Woman faces assault charge in pellet gun shooting Published 11:43 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

A Warren County woman faces a charge of aggravated assault, accused of shooting another woman in the neck with a pellet gun on June 22.

Judge Jeff Crevitt set Catheann Lee’s bond at $5,000 at an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the case will be referred to the next grand jury. Pace said Lee faces other misdemeanor charges, which are pending a grand jury probe of the aggravated assault charge.

Pace said sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 8 p.m. on June 22 that a woman was injured in the 2500 block of Highway 27 arrived to find a woman bleeding heavily from an injury to her neck saying she was shot with a pellet gun by another woman.

Email newsletter signup

An investigation into the incident identified Lee as the shooter and warrants were issued for her arrest charging her with aggravated assault.

On June 25, Pace said, Deputy T’onna Sims was on patrol in the Jeff Davis area and saw a woman walking in the middle of Jeff Davis Road. When Sims stopped to check on the woman, she fled from the deputy, who chased her. When Lee ran into a mobile home, Sims called for extra units and Lee was taken into custody without incident.

Pace said the woman who was injured in the incident was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He had no further information on the victim.

Featured Local Savings