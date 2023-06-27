Woman faces assault charge in pellet gun shooting

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

By John Surratt

Warren County Sheriff's deputy Gwen Williams escorts Catheann Lee to her initial appearance at Warren County Justice Court. Lee is charged with aggravated assault for shooting another woman with a pellet gun. Justice Court Judge Jeff Crevitt set her bail at $5,000. (John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

A Warren County woman faces a charge of aggravated assault, accused of shooting another woman in the neck with a pellet gun on June 22.

Judge Jeff Crevitt set Catheann Lee’s bond at $5,000 at an initial appearance in Justice Court Tuesday. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the case will be referred to the next grand jury. Pace said Lee faces other misdemeanor charges, which are pending a grand jury probe of the aggravated assault charge.

Pace said sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about 8 p.m. on June 22 that a woman was injured in the 2500 block of Highway 27 arrived to find a woman bleeding heavily from an injury to her neck saying she was shot with a pellet gun by another woman.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

An investigation into the incident identified Lee as the shooter and warrants were issued for her arrest charging her with aggravated assault.

On June 25, Pace said, Deputy T’onna Sims was on patrol in the Jeff Davis area and saw a woman walking in the middle of Jeff Davis Road. When Sims stopped to check on the woman, she fled from the deputy, who chased her. When Lee ran into a mobile home, Sims called for extra units and Lee was taken into custody without incident.

Pace said the woman who was injured in the incident was transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He had no further information on the victim.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Promise Hospital vacates Merit Health River Region’s sixth floor

Mississippi Press Association honors The Vicksburg Post with 13 awards

Hinds Community College hosts new student orientation

Entergy shares power-saving tips to beat the heat

Print Article