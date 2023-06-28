GUEST COLUMN: Summer events in swing for Downtown Vicksburg Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Have you experienced downtown Vicksburg in the summertime?

The city glistens in June with Miss Mississippi events, and it sparkles with the Fourth of July fireworks show. And the city always has a local vibe present, specifically local musicians playing. There is a new experience on every block.

Wonder how to kick off your weekend adventures? Start things bright and early at the Vicksburg Farmers’ Market. With a variety of fresh produce offerings and wares by local artisans, you are sure to gain the full experience of local culture. Every weekend there is something happening.

Hands down, one of the best experiences for local music is Second Saturday. Every second Saturday of every month brings nonstop talent showcased throughout the day and the evening.

Looking to experience an array of various cuisines? Downtown Vicksburg is your one-stop spot for local restaurants, including the newest addition, Milano’s Italian Grill. Haven’t tried it yet? The restaurant is officially open for business at 1306 Washington St.

Looking for a cooler experience? Catfish Row Splash Pad is one way to beat the heat, and admission is free. The splash pad has water features for both toddlers and older children. Also included are on-site restrooms, shaded seating and dining areas, and a raised observation deck to observe the splash pad excitement while staying dry.

There are plenty of opportunities for you to enjoy summertime in downtown Vicksburg. Start your adventure with us now.

Kim Hopkins is the Executive Director of the Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program.