Hilda Young White was born to the late Hilda Walker Young and Albert Young Sr. on September 17, 1943, in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and she passed on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Mrs. White attended Mount Heroden Baptist Church where she served as Treasurer and Board Member. She graduated from Rosa A. Temple High School with the Class of 1962. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Nursing degree from William Carey College and later obtained her Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Mississippi. She will be remembered as a devoted mother and passionate champion for her family, church, and community.

Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Dr. Reverend Louis A. Hall, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home and on Sunday at the Vicksburg City Auditorium from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

