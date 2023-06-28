Levee Street Warehouse hosting ‘Sing 2’ movie night Published 11:44 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Levee Street Warehouse is hosting another movie night on the lawn, showing “Sing 2” at 7 p.m. this Saturday.

The event venue space will provide yard games that people are welcome to play before the movie, as well as food and drinks that will be on sale.

“We are going to have drinks, chips, candy and hotdogs. We might even sell pizza by the slice because that was a hit last time,” said Madison Carpenter, Marketing and Sales Manager for the venue.

This event is free to the public. However, patrons are asked to provide their own blankets and lawn chairs to watch the movie. This will be the third movie night that the Levee Street Warehouse has hosted. The past weekends they have hosted showings of “The Goonies” and “Ticket to Paradise.”

Carpenter said she decided to branch out and do something for the public beyond the venue’s usual offerings.

“We do weddings and all that stuff, and we just wanted to branch out and start doing our own thing open to the public,” Carpenter said. “We’re hoping this is just the start.”

Levee Street Warehouse is a family-owned business. In addition to Carpenter being on staff, her father, John H. Heggins, and her husband, Seth Carpenter, are both event managers. Carpenter also has cousins and aunts that help with the decorations and security for different events as well.

The warehouse used to be an antique shop when the Heggins family first bought it and now it is an event venue. Carpenter had said the business also recently obtained its liquor license.

For more information, go to the Levee Street Warehouse Facebook page.