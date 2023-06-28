Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation awards $15,000 in scholarships Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation awarded its 2023 scholarships to four high school seniors who have exemplified hard work, academic development and dedication. Each of these scholarships were based on the student’s academics, leadership and community service.

The Medgar and Angela Scott Foundation awarded $15,000 in scholarships to four local students. The Angela Scott STEM Scholarship was awarded to Sha’Kyria Allen. The Medgar Scott Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Matthew Pitre and the Medgar and Angela Scott Scholarships were awarded to Laila Brown and Aisha Williams.