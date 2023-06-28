Old Post Files June 28 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

The Billies defeat Meridian 2-1; Collins vs. Myers. • Dr. and Mrs. S. Myers and daughter from Memphis. • R.J. Burnett wins the trap shoot at Yazoo City.

90 years ago: 1933

Mike Bodron returns from a 1,400-mile motor trip. • Mobley defeats Berry in a hectic wrestling bout.

80 years ago: 1943

A.P. George is elected commander of Allein Post, American Legion. • Charles Katzenmeyer Jr. graduates from the advanced flying school at Spence Army Air Field, Ga. • Mrs. Edgar Roberts is doing nicely following surgery at the Sanitarium. • Danny Gothelf is selected Miss Mondamin.

70 years ago: 1953

Services are held for Jake Austin. • Mrs. Bertha Holler, lifelong Vicksburg resident, dies. • Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Fulton of Port Gibson announced the birth of a daughter, Rebecca, on July 2.

60 years ago: 1963

Robert Keeling dies. • Mrs. Louise Robbins is visiting friends in Meridian. • Edward and Catherine McCool of New Orleans are here visiting their grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. R.A. Street.

50 years ago: 1973

Bob Pickett of Pickett Photography wins first place at the Mississippi-Alabama Professional Photographers Association convention. • Mr. and Mrs. M. Lombard Burns are the parents of a son, Martin Lombard Jr., born June 29.

40 years ago: 1983

Lightning strikes a tree on Porters Chapel Road hurling splinters and bark hundreds of feet during an afternoon storm. • Mrs. Maxine Dupuy, 52, is killed in a car-truck collision.

30 years ago: 1993

Vicksburg’s all-new Board of Mayor and Alderman is sworn in, pledging a new openness and spirit of cooperation and community in its first four-year tenure. • Deputy Herman Redick is named Vicksburg’s new chief of police. • The Isle of Capri’s riverboat casino, the Diamond Lady, docks at City Front and is greeted by hundreds of curious spectators.

20 years ago: 2003

David Clement and siblings donate an American flag to fly on the Old Mississippi River Bridge in honor of their mother, June Clement. • Nearly 3,500 voters are added to the polls in Warren County. • Candidate advertisements are scattered throughout the paper ahead of Aug. 5 elections. • Willie Walker recounts his life as a Golden Gloves boxing champion, World War II veteran, husband and grandfather.

10 years ago: 2013

Vicksburg Main Street is revamping its website with sections featuring an available commercial property in the downtown district and a business guide to help prospective business owners navigate through the process of getting started.