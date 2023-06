Warren County 15-year-old missing from Merit Health River Region Published 11:29 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Please be on the lookout for runaway Harmony Wright, 15 years of age, last seen at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday at Merit Health River Region.

She is described as 5′ 9” and approximately 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Lt. Stacy Rollison at 601-636-1761.

