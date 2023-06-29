Culkin Road ramp at U.S. 61 North closed indefinitely Published 3:46 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Culkin Road ramp at U.S. 61 North is closed indefinitely.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said an 18-wheeler hauling a large piece of equipment is stuck on the ramp, blocking it. U.S. 61 North and Culkin Road are open to traffic.

