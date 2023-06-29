Culkin Road ramp at U.S. 61 North closed indefinitely
Published 3:46 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023
- A truck carrying a large transformer became stuck on the Culkin Road ramp off U.S. 61 North just before noon Thursday, blocking the ramp. The ramp from U.S. 61 up to Culkin Road remains closed until further notice as wreckers attempt to move the truck and trailer.
(Photo Submitted)
The Culkin Road ramp at U.S. 61 North is closed indefinitely.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said an 18-wheeler hauling a large piece of equipment is stuck on the ramp, blocking it. U.S. 61 North and Culkin Road are open to traffic.
