Danny Ray Allen Published 9:04 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Mr. Danny Ray Allen passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Merit Health River Region. He was 58. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at New Mt. Elem Baptist Church with Dr. Leonard Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023, from noon until 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.