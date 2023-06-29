Reenactors taking Old Court House Museum back to Surrender of Vicksburg Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

Confederate soldiers, generals and survivors will take the Old Court House Museum back in time Saturday to observe the 160th anniversary of the siege and surrender of Vicksburg.

“We’re going to have reenactors on the lawn of the courthouse on Saturday,” museum historian Jordan Rushing said. “They’ll be here all day and they’ll be doing a living history camp display; they’ll have men dressed out and they’ll talk with visitors throughout the day.”

Beginning at 10 a.m., he said, there will be a program involving speakers in period costume talking about the events surrounding the siege and the surrender of Vicksburg.

“I’m sure there will be civilians, the officers speaking; just to give visitors the various perspectives of how people — the local population — were feeling on that day of July 4,” Rushing said.

Bryan Skipworth, who organized the reenactors, said the group includes reenactors from several Sons of Confederate Veterans camps from Mississippi and will camp out on the courthouse grounds.

“We have a couple of presentations,” Skipworth, who is third lieutenant commander of SCV Camp 1354 in Vicksburg. “We’ll have a few presenters and they ‘ll give speeches on the surrender and we’ll have drills and live fire and we’ll have a mock surrender.”

