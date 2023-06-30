Anita Marie Brewer Published 1:31 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Anita Marie Brewer, 85, died early Thursday morning of pneumonia at St. Dominics Hospital in Jackson, MS. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Fisher Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave, Vicksburg, MS with visitation at 2 p.m. followed by the service at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church in honor of Anita Brewer. Anita was born on May 27, 1938, to the late W.A. and Dorothy Wood in Bells, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Brewer; her brothers, Jerry, Joe and Andy Wood.

Mrs. Brewer was married for 46 years to Johnny Brewer, former Ole Miss and NFL football star. Prior to her marriage, she was a recording artist, radio DJ, TV performer and girlfriend of Elvis Presley. She devoted her life to children. Anita raised three of her own and taught hundreds more as a preschool teacher at Woodlawn Baptist Kindergarten and Day Care. She was beloved by the children she taught and still had many of their pictures and notes among her possessions.

She is survived by her daughter, Jonnita Barrett and her husband Chad of FL; sons, John Brewer Jr. of Port Gibson and Sean Brewer and his wife Kim of Madison; 11 grandchildren; Tyler and his wife Katia; Fallon and her husband Austin; Drake; Ariana and her husband Bryce; John Lee and his wife Christina; Hanna and her husband Ryan; Christopher and Austin Brewer; Abney and Macey Brewer and Hayden Hurst; eight great-grandchildren and sister-in-laws Karen, Carletta, Babs, Louise and her husband George, Alice, and Mary and numerous nieces and nephews.

