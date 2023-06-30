Ayairia Me’Arie Anderson and Kedari Ja’Khi Anderson Davis Published 9:56 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Funeral services for Ayairia Me’Arie Anderson, 21, who died on Monday, June 12, 2023, and her baby, Kedari Ja’Khi Anderson Davis, who died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, in Jackson, MS will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Port Gibson High School Gymnasium in Port Gibson, MS with Rev. Ray Earl Coleman officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel and Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the school. For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ThompsonFuneralHomeInc.

