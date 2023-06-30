Bryan Keith Eggleston, Jr Published 10:03 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Funeral services for Bryan Keith Eggleston, Jr., 29, who died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson, MS will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, at First Christian Church in Hermanville, Ms with Rev. John Eggleston officiating. Rev. Stanford Cruel will do the Eulogy. Burial will be in the Banks Family Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

For more information please look at our web page at thompsonfuneralhomeinc.com or Facebook page @ThompsonFuneralHomeInc.

Email newsletter signup