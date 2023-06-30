 Bryan Keith Eggleston, Jr

Funeral services for Bryan Keith Eggleston, Jr., 29, who died  Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Claiborne County Medical Center in Port Gibson, MS will be held at 11:30 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2023, at First Christian Church in Hermanville, Ms with Rev. John Eggleston officiating. Rev. Stanford Cruel will do the Eulogy.  Burial will be in the Banks Family Cemetery with Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. of Port Gibson in charge of the arrangements.

