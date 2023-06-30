Dr. Tracy Cook named interim president of Alcorn State University Published 3:23 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

LORMAN — The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announced Friday that it has approved a change in leadership at Alcorn State University.

Dr. Tracy Cook, who currently serves as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, will begin serving as Interim President on July 8.

Cook replaces Dr. Ontario S. Wooden who is leaving the university to focus his attention on his family. He had been interim president since April, when Felicia Nave stepped down after serving as president since 2019.

Email newsletter signup

“We appreciate Dr. Wooden’s leadership and his three years of service to Alcorn State University. We wish Dr. Wooden and his family well in their future endeavors,” Trustee Dr. Alfred McNair, Board President, said in a statement.

Dr. Cook returned to Alcorn State University in 2015 as Chief of Staff. In 2018, he was appointed Interim Vice President for Student Affairs. After successfully serving in the interim role, he was promoted to Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management in 2019.

Cook’s responsibilities include directing and supervising the units of the Office of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management including Admissions and Recruiting, Career Services and Residence Life.

Before joining Alcorn, Dr. Cook served in various roles, including superintendent, assistant superintendent, principal, athletic director and teacher in the Jefferson and Claiborne County Schools.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, and master’s degrees in Agronomy and Educational Administration and Supervision from Alcorn State. He earned a doctorate and specialist degree in Educational Leadership from William Carey University.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Cook serve as Interim President,” McNair said. “Dr. Cook will keep the university moving forward and building on its rich heritage.”