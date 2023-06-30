HEAT WOES: Vicksburg National Military Park releases revised event schedule

Published 4:09 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

By John Surratt

Volunteers fire a cannon during a demonstration at the Vicksburg National Military Park in 2021. The Park is commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Siege of Vicksburg this year. (File/The Vicksburg Post)

Officials with the Vicksburg National Military Park have revised the schedule of events for the park’s Surrender Weekend.

The Union cannon detachment will hold live fire demonstrations at the park’s Visitor Center at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and the Confederate cannon detachment will hold demonstrations at Tour Stop No.12 (the 2nd Texas Lunette), at 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 45th Illinois reenactment group will present its siege life program inside the Shirley House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The program “The Last 24 Hours: Grant and Pemberton Tell All” will be held inside the Visitor Center auditorium at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The surrender program at the old Court House Museum will begin at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

