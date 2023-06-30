HEAT WOES: Vicksburg National Military Park releases revised event schedule Published 4:09 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

Officials with the Vicksburg National Military Park have revised the schedule of events for the park’s Surrender Weekend.

The Union cannon detachment will hold live fire demonstrations at the park’s Visitor Center at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and the Confederate cannon detachment will hold demonstrations at Tour Stop No.12 (the 2nd Texas Lunette), at 9:15, 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The 45th Illinois reenactment group will present its siege life program inside the Shirley House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The program “The Last 24 Hours: Grant and Pemberton Tell All” will be held inside the Visitor Center auditorium at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The surrender program at the old Court House Museum will begin at 10 a.m. instead of 9 a.m.

