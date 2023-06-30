Old Post Files June 30, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

C.M. Moran retires from the Vicksburg Gas Co.

90 years ago: 1933

Ethel Ryan, Mrs. A.C. Strealy, Mrs. Carl Walter, Mildred Ryan and Amelia Hossey leave for Chicago.

80 years ago: 1943

John Bellan Jr. successfully passed entrance examinations and began his studies at the U.S. Naval Academy.

70 years ago: 1953

Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Brown of Yokena announced the birth of a son, Ronald, July 5. • Mrs. DeKalb Wylie is visiting in Carthage, Ark., with her mother. • Claude J. Scott passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. W.I. Chennault of Rolling Fork announce the birth of a daughter, Marsha, on July 3. • Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Barnes announce the birth of a son, Robert, on July 3.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. H.V. Cooper Sr. dies. • Lt. and Mrs. Sam Ligon announce the birth of a son, Gerald.

50 years ago: 1973

Charles H. Kolb completes a U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps field training encampment at Tyndal AFB, Fla. •Mrs. Jack Rice Jr. and children, of San Angelo, Texas, are visiting Mr. and Mrs. Jack Rice and Mrs. Carter Stamm. • Mrs. Ruby Bonelli leaves to visit her son and daughter in Texas. • Eight-year-old Craig Stamm wins four gold medals and two second-place medals in the Greenville Swim Meet.

40 years ago: 1983

Services are held for Mrs. Isabel “Toby” Hampton. • Tammy Woods, Jason Race, Catherine Murphy, Joe Boyd and Tracey Phifer, local swimmers, prepare for the upcoming Swim-A-Cross fund-raising event at the City Pool. • Industrial League batter Michael Abraham prepares for action at Halls Ferry Park in a game with the Civic League Allstars.

30 years ago: 1993

Miss Dixieland Susan Cade and Miss Southern Amy Showalter, both from Hattiesburg, are preliminary winners in the first night of competition in the Miss Mississippi Pageant. • Former Vicksburg Police Chief Charles Davenport files a million-dollar lawsuit claiming his constitutional rights were violated when the new city administration opted to replace him. • Joe Riley dies.

20 years ago: 2003

A group of local residents push city officials to improve Cedar Hill, Vicksburg’s city cemetery. • About 18 bridge workers move to Vicksburg, adding about $2.5 million to the local economy. • A Vicksburg gas station clerk is robbed at gunpoint on Pemberton Square Boulevard. • Civil War re-enactors skirmish on the lawn of the Old Court House Museum.

10 years ago: 2013

About 160 customers across Warren County remained without power as Entergy crews continued efforts to restore service to areas damaged when a storm system with straight line winds knocked down power lines, poles and trees and damaged homes. • A Vicksburg man died and his nephew escaped through a window when fire destroyed their home on South Street.